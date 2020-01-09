Fredericka "Freddy" Holden SPRINGFIELD — Fredericka “Freddy” Holden, 92, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Springfield Hospital. She was born Jan. 25, 1927, in Bellows Falls, the daughter of Frederick and Hazel (Austin) Fair. She graduated from Springfield High School. On June 4, 1949, she married Raymond E. Holden in Springfield. He died Nov. 4, 2014. Mrs. Holden worked as a secretary at Fellows Gear Shaper Co. in Springfield for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Chester, and active with Springfield Humane Society. She enjoyed writing letters and working outside, especially mowing her lawn. Survivors include her sister, Janice Fielder, of Springfield, seven nieces and five nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Luke’s Church with burial in Pleasantview Cemetery, both in Chester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156; or St. Luke's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 8, Chester, VT 05143.
