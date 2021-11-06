Fredric Brooks Jr. POULTNEY — Fredric Brooks Jr., 53, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Poultney. He was born Aug. 27, 1968, in Castleton, the son of Kathleen (Carvey) and Fredric Brooks Sr. He enlisted in the Air Force out of high school, then worked for the Village of Poultney for many years. Mr. Brooks enjoyed racing and building models. Survivors include his children, Calvin Brooks, Kimberly Smith; grandmother, Alice Brooks, of Castleton; brothers, Allen Brooks, of Great Falls, Montana, Jamie Brooks, of Whitehall, New York; two grandchildren; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents. There are no calling hours. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
