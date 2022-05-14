Frederick W. Bradley Jr. MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Frederick W. Bradley Jr., 79, died May 11, 2022 at his home. He was born in Hanover, New Hampshire, Aug. 16, 1942, son of Frederick W. and Barbara (Campbell) Bradley. Frederick was a resident of Woodstock and graduated from Woodstock High School. He received a degree in Physical Therapy from Ithaca College. He worked at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was instrumental starting the Physical Therapy Department and getting a Rehabilitation Unit in the hospital. After retiring from RRMC, he worked for RAVNAH. Frederick was a former chairman of the Select Board in Middletown Springs and was on the board of Mentor Connector. He was active in the Mill River Union High School sports community where he acted as a physical therapist to their sports teams. Mr. Bradley realized his dream of building a log home in Middletown Springs where he enjoyed working around his property. He enjoyed deer hunting in Vermont, Maine, Canada and the Adirondacks in New York State. The Moose Turd Lodge in the Northeast Kingdom was his pride and joy. He participated in the yearly Maple Festival in Middletown Springs. He was the one boiling the maple syrup outside with the big black kettle. He also enjoyed traveling to the beaches of Maine. Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Trapeni, of Middletown Springs; a son, Eric (Michelle) Bradley, of West Rutland; a daughter, Michele Britain, of Rutland; five grandchildren, Lyndsey and Robyn Bradley, Alyssa, Kayla and Joshua Zsido; his stepsons, Christopher, Joshua and Lee Trapeni. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. A very special thank-you to all of them for their compassionate care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
