Freeman E. Barton SPRINGFIELD — Freeman Earl "Doc" Barton, 81, of North Springfield, passed away Aug. 31, 2021, at Vernon Green Nursing Home. He was born Sept. 19, 1939, to Charles M. and Gloria (Blood) Barton in Hanover, New Hampshire. He received his bachelor's degree in missions from Berkshire Christian College; his master's degree in divinity from Gordon Divinity School; and a doctorate in theology from the University of Iowa. He taught at BCC, during which time he also spent a seven-month sabbatical in the Philippines with his family, teaching and preaching. Later, he obtained his master’s degree in library science, launching a second career as the library director for several Christian schools. Freeman is survived by his wife Pauline (Snell); his four children, Don, Audrey, Jonas and Jeanet; nine grandchildren; and five brothers. He enjoyed gardening, family games, and travel and was a lifelong fan of The Boston Red Sox and The New England Patriots. Calling hours at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield will be Friday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Advent Christian Church in North Springfield. Freeman's wish was that any contributions offered in his memory be directed to “scholarships” at Advent Christian General Conference, 14601 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28227 or acgc.us/donate Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.
