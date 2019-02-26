Freida Ruth Beeman ORWELL — Freida Ruth Beeman, age 96, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at her home in Orwell. Mrs. Beeman was born in Bridport on Feb. 2, 1923. She was the daughter of Arthur and Leona (Allard) Jabot. She grew up in Bridport where she received her early education. June 16, 1943, she married Walter R. Beeman. They made their home in Orwell. Mr. Beeman predeceased her in 1967. Freida raised six children and fed half of Orwell, as a favorite “Lunch Lady” at the Orwell School. She had worked as a private chef at Brookside in Orwell. She had also been a personal caretaker to many elderly Addison County residents. Freida was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Orwell. She will be remembered and was affectionately known as everyone’s Aunt Freida. She loved to cook and enjoyed sewing and knitting. Surviving are two sons Ronald Beeman and wife Misha, of Monkton, and Charles Beeman and wife Diane, of Palm Coast, FL; a sister, Joyce Mattison and husband Ellis, of Gansevoort, NY; three brothers Chester Brileya, of Rutland, Jack Brileya and wife Rayne, of West Rutland, and Robert Brileya, of Winter Haven, FL; grandchildren Shawn Beeman, John Beeman and wife Amy, Jason Beeman, Neal Gosselin and Rachael Gosselin; great-grandchildren Kirsten Gosselin, Emily Gosselin, Chase Delorme and Rowan Beeman. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by her children John Beeman, Gary Beeman, Amy Gosselin and Carroll Beeman; her brothers Donald Jabot, Wayne Jabot and Roger Brileya; and sisters Rita Patterson, Doris Atwood and Janette Gendreau. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Orwell. The graveside committal service and burial will follow the ceremony in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to the Orwell First Response Squad or to St. Paul’s Catholic Church. The family would like to thank friends and neighbors Sharon and Betty for their care and concern, as well as Addison County Home Health & Hospice and especially, Nurse Laura. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
