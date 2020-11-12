Gabriel P. Kissell Jr. RUTLAND — Gabriel Paul "Gabe" Kissell Jr., 86, died peacefully at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at sunset, surrounded by family. He was one of 11 children of Polish immigrants. He was predeceased by his father, Gabriel Paul Kissell Sr.; mother, Mary Ponek Kissell; brothers, John, Steven, Anthony, Joseph, Walter, Frances, Phillip; two sisters, Rose Waryas, Helen Frankiewicz; and survived by one sister, Geneiva (Kissell) Denno. He is also survived by his wife of 62 years, Cecille LaVictoire Kissell; three daughters, Patricia Balbirnie, Mary Ellen Kissell Lawrence, Melissa Robinson and husband Richard Robinson; and son, David Kissell; five grandchildren, Aaron Lawrence, Stephanie Lawrence and husband Jameson Roberts, Cassidy Robinson, Alexander James Balbirnie and Brandon Balbirnie; several nieces and nephews; and two beloved Boston terriers, Dottie and Papi. Gabriel was born in Westminster, Vermont, on July 28, 1934, and raised on the Kissell family farm. He graduated from Bellows Falls High School, attended Business College in Boston, was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from General Electric in Rutland in 1996 after 32 years. He was a devout Catholic and member of Christ the King Church. He enjoyed, fishing, hunting, gardening and family. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, Vermont; or the Rutland County Humane Society; on his behalf. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
