Gabrielle D. Miller RUTLAND — Gabrielle D. "Gabby" Miller, 87, of Rutland died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at home, after a long illness. She was born Aug. 17, 1932, in Holyoke, Massachusetts, to Emile and Eva Archambault. She was one of eight children, having four brothers and three sisters. Gabby grew up in Massachusetts and received her education in various Catholic schools in Holyoke. She married Floyd Bigelow and they had three children together. Later, after their divorce, she married Robert E. Miller and together, they had one son, Robert E. Miller Jr. Gabby had a zest for life, which included hunting, fishing, playing cards, bingo, painting, betting on horses, snowmobiling and just having fun with friends and family. Survivors include her daughter, Marlene Girard of Rutland Town; three sons, Russell Bigelow and wife Cheryl of Holyoke, Donald Bigelow of Hampton, New York, and Robert E. Miller Jr. and wife Amy of Bradford, Maine; seven grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; one sister, Germaine D'astous of North Hampton, Massachusetts; and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two grandchildren, Mary Miller of Bradford, Maine, Cynthia Girard of Rutland Town, Vermont; four brothers and two sisters. We also would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver, Noelle Thabault, and Noelle's two children, Andrew and Betsy, who referred to her as grandma. Arrangements are under the direction of Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Bennington, Vermont.
