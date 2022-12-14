Gail A. Oakman Stocker LUDLOW — Gail Ann Oakman Stocker, 77, of Ludlow, died Saturday December 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Rutland on September 27, 1945, the daughter of George and Cecelia (Edgerton) Oakman. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1963. Gail married Francis Stocker on Aug. 2, 1968. She had been employed by D&T Spinning, a textile manufacturer in Ludlow. She is survived by her husband Francis and her son Brian, both of Ludlow, and brothers Ronald Oakman of Proctor and Charles Oakman of Rutland. Gail enjoyed watching the birds at her feeders. Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring in the East Clarendon Cemetery.
