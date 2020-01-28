Gail Ashley BRANDON — Gail Ashley, 80, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Nov. 5, 1939, in Vergennes, the daughter of Lloyd and Lillian (Jay) Hier. She graduated in 1957 from Pittsford-Barstow High School, attended the University of Vermont and later earned her accounting degree from Burdett Business College in Lynn, Massachusetts. On April 15, 1961, she married Paul F. Ashley Jr. in Pittsford. In earlier years, Mrs. Ashley worked at National Grange Insurance Co. and later, John Hancock Insurance and Essex County Bank in Lynn and Peabody, Massachusetts. She was a member of Pittsford Congregational Church. She enjoyed playing the slot machines and was an avid reader. Survivors include her husband of Brandon; two daughters, Jeanne L. Ashley of Georgetown, Massachusetts, Joanne L. Ashley of Haverhill, Massachusetts; five siblings, Marsha Henry of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Joyce Errecart of Shelburne, Gary Hier of Winooski, Bruce Hier of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Curt Hier of Fair Haven; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two siblings, Sally Lyons and Lloyd Hier. Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Pittsford Congregational Church, with Michael Dwyer officiating, followed by a reception in the church hall. Private burial will be at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Brandon Free Public Library, 4 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733.
