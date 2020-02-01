Gail Ashley rites BRANDON — The memorial service for Gail Ashley, 80, who died Jan. 25, 2020, was held Friday, Jan. 31, at Pittsford Congregational Church. Michael Dwyer officiated. Stu James was the organist. A daughter, Joanne Ashley, delivered the eulogy. A reception followed in the church hall. Private burial will be at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.