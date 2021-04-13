Gail D. Bruno BOMOSEEN — Gail D. Bruno, 68, of Bomoseen, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at her residence, following a long illness, with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 23, 1952, the daughter of Kenneth and Catherine (Bowen) Boutwell. Gail graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1970. She was the co-owner of Bruno Garage and Bruno Corner store, a waitress for many years at several local restaurants, and a cook for the Green Mountain College until her retirement. Gail enjoyed stock car racing and spending time at the racetrack, as well as bowling many years ago and later in life, enjoyed watching birds and football, primarily Tom Brady. Gail opened her home for over 20 years and provided love to numerous children in foster care, which led to lifelong relationships with many of them. Survivors include a daughter, Jodi Silva and companion Wade Ballou; Gail’s companion for over 20 years, David Shaw of Bomoseen; his children, David Shaw, and Karrie Lamere and husband Alex; six grandchildren, Bridget Silva and fiancé Aaron Scribner, Emily Silva, Porter Silva, Trey Shaw, Caelyn LaMere and Gavin LaMere; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Ranae; stepmother, Michelle Boutwell of Bomoseen; stepfather, Joseph LaChapelle of Whitehall, New York; siblings, Russell Hurley and wife Lynda of Sabattus, Maine, Ellsworth Matthews of Bomoseen, Patrick Matthews of Rutland, Bridget Sheldrick and fiancé Bill Humphries of Middle Granville, New York; her dear friend, Cheryl Vadnais; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her husband, John Bruno; infant son, John Michael Hall; her parents; brother, Michael Boutwell, and sister, Ranae Wood. Calling hours will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Burial will be at a later date in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Memorial contributions may be made to Tatum’s Totes, C/O Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
