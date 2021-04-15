Gail D. Bruno rites BOMOSEEN — The funeral service for Gail D. Bruno, 68, who died Thursday, April 8, 2021, was held Tuesday at Durfee Funeral Home. The Rev. Collin Terenzini, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region Spiritual Coordinator, officiated. Words of remembrance were by Emily Silva and Bridget Sheldrick. Burial will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Memorial contributions may be made to Tatum’s Totes, in care of Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.