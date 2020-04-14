Gail C. Kent NORTH PORT, Fla. — Gail C. Kent, 79, passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2020, at home in North Port, Florida. She was the wife of the late Edward W. Kent Jr., her husband of 53 years. She was born and raised in Rutland to the late Harold and Elizabeth (Favour) Carmichael and graduated from the University of Vermont with a master's of education. Gail was a devoted wife and mother who dedicated her early years raising her family, while providing adult education instruction at night. When her children were older, she began teaching at Proctor Elementary School, where she retired from after 25 years. Gail was a proud member of the Delta Kappa Gamma International Society for Women Educators in which she held leadership roles to provide guidance and scholarships to future teachers in Rutland and Port Charlotte, Florida. Later in life, she enjoyed volunteering time at her local library, fundraising for scholarships, supporting community boards and events. She was an avid reader, adored her bridge and ladies’ groups and game nights. Gail enjoyed her retirement years in the Florida sun, taking adventurous trips with Ed, family vacations with her cherished grandchildren and made countless memories with her beloved Vermont, Connecticut and Florida friends and family. She leaves her loving daughters, Lisa Smith and her husband, Jeffery of Tolland, Connecticut; Karen Kerchis and her husband, John of Southington, Connecticut; and their children Joshua and Jessica; Christine Kull and her husband, Ronald, of Pittsford, New York; and their children Spencer, Cameron, Drew and Katie; her beloved sister Susan Andrus and her husband William of Bradenton, Florida. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and lifelong friends that she enjoyed keeping in touch with. She will be deeply missed. In Gail’s memory, contributions made to Delta Kappa Gamma will provide a scholarship to a High School Senior who is pursuing a career in education. Please send a check payable to: DKG Gamma Nu; c/o Gale Carter, 9382 Impala Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33981-3117. A burial and celebration of life will be held in Vermont at a later date. Farley Funeral Home in North Port, Florida is handling local arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.