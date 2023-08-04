Gail Furman Moore RUTLAND — Gail Furman Moore Passed away peacefully on July 27th at her home at the Gables in Rutland with her family and a hospice angel by her side. Gail was born on June 4th, 1936 at Bayshore hospital, Long Island, New York to George Conklin Furman and Marion Murray Furman. Gail attended boarding school at Saint Joseph’s Academy, and high school at Heulette in East Islip Long Island. She earned her Bachelor's degree in English from Syracuse University in 1958 where she was a member of the sorority Alpha Delta PI. She married John D. Moore in Bellport L.I. in June of 1958. They moved frequently, living in Albany NY, Massapequa NY, and Kingston, Jamaica. They settled in Rutland, VT in 1967 where they raised four children. Gail was a stay at home Mom as well as a substitute teacher in RCPS. She was a great cook, often making the family favorites, baked spaghetti, her homemade bread and cookies. Gail loved reading, and was a board member of the Rutland Free Library for 4 years serving as president for the final year. She traveled extensively visiting many places around the world, her favorite being New Zealand. She loved to tell the story of how she was on a cruise ship off Antarctica when they were hit by a huge rogue wave. Gail was a great tennis player and an active member of Vermont Sport and Fitness. She shared her love of the sport with her children and grandchildren teaching them to play at Rotary and Whites park and enrolling them at tennis camp. She was a current member of the Rutland United Methodist Church and the Rutland Elks Lodge. Gail loved gathering with her family, and especially enjoyed the holidays, baking her poppyseed bread and making festive meals and decorating. In her later years she loved taking her children and grandchildren out to eat and shopping. She had a sweet tooth and was a regular customer at the Bakery in Rutland. Dessert was the best part of the meal for Gail. “Always choose your dessert first” she would say. Gail is survived by her three children, Jackie Moore Gauthier (Mike) of Rutland, Thomas Moore of Montpelier and Wendy Moore (Bill Rossmassler) of Middlesex. Her grandchildren Christopher Warner (Jen) of Rutland, Zachary Gauthier of Starksboro, Vt, Katie Gauthier of Rutland, Ali Gauthier of Rutland, Tae and Eva Rossmassler of Middlesex, her brother Joel Furman of Patchogue LI NY, her sister-in-law, Judy Furman of Cookville, Tenn. She was predeceased by her husband John D. Moore and her daughter Suzanne Gail Moore, and her brother, George Furman. A Memorial service will take place at Clifford’s Funeral Home on Thursday August 10th. A calling hour will begin at 12:00 followed by the service at 1:00. A private burial will immediately follow at St Joseph’s Cemetery, along with a reception at the Rutland Country Club. Memorial contributions can be made to Silver Towers Camp, 241 Lincoln Ave, Rutland or to Companions in Wholeness, United Methodist Church at 60 Strongs Avenue in Rutland. The family would like to thank the caring staff from At Home Senior Care and Rutland VNA and Hospice for all the comfort and support that was provided during Gail’s final days.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.