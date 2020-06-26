Gail J. LeCours ST. ALBANS — Gail J. LeCours passed away June 23, 2020, due to complications surrounding a recent cancer diagnosis. Gail was born to Wayne and Beverly Jones on Jan. 27, 1955, in Rutland. She grew up in the Wallingford before moving with husband Dan to St. Albans. Having lived in St. Albans for nearly 40 years, Gail has touched many lives in the community as a preschool teacher and owner of Main Street School. She truly believed it was an honor and privilege to be a part of the early development of countless young Vermonters. Outside of caring for her family, Gail’s work was her passion, and she worked tirelessly to set up her students for success in their futures. Gail enjoyed simple things in life. Happily occupied with protecting and ensuring the welfare of her family, she did not need much for herself. She was a self-described foodie, and loved many area restaurants. She cherished time at home with her family, but also loved taking day trips to downtown Burlington and Montreal. Gail was caring and compassionate, truly as beautiful on the inside as on the outside. She had a tremendously kind spirit and was the very definition of selfless. She was the emotional support and heart of the family, and will be greatly missed. Gail is survived by her husband, Dan; daughter, Julie; son, Lucas; grandson, Brandon; mother, Beverly; and siblings, Deborah, Linda, Gary and their families. She was predeceased by her father, Wayne. At her request, no services will be held. Those wishing to honor her memory can make a donation to the Franklin County Animal Rescue or ActBlue.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.