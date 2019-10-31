Gail K. Schaumloffel CASTLETON — Gail K. Schaumloffel, 74, of Castleton, died Sunday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Gail was born and raised in Queens, NY. She was the daughter of Clinton and Jeannette (Maskiell) Rosson. Gail graduated from Bayside High School and married her loving husband of 53 years, John Schaumloffel, in 1966. She worked at Long Island Jewish Medical Center for a number of years and in 1989, she relocated to Vermont. Along with her husband and son William, Gail owned and helped operate York Street Auto (the former Marcy’s Garage) in Poultney for 20 years and also worked for Dr. Michael Scovner. She retired from the Griswold Library at Green Mountain College several years ago. Gail was a parishioner of the St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Fair Haven, and an active member of the Thursday Afternoon Ladies Trivia group. Gail was predeceased by her parents, niece Barbara, and her sister, Jeannette. Survivors include her husband; sons William and John and their spouses; four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; nieces Patty and Cheryl and their families. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
