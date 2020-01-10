Gail M. Samson rites CHITTENDEN — The memorial service for Gail Marie Samson, 63, who died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, was held Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Sean Dowling officiated. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs.
