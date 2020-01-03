Gail M. Samson CHITTENDEN — Gail Marie Samson, 63, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her residence, following a brief illness. She was born Dec. 21, 1956, in Proctor, the daughter of Francis and Mary (Hinckley) Reed. She graduated from West Rutland High School. In 1979, she married Dwight Samson. Mrs. Samson was employed by the Rutland hospital in housekeeping and as a nurse’s aide for 19 years until her retirement. She enjoyed country music and camping. Survivors include her husband of Chittenden; a stepdaughter, Tawnya Lyon of Massachusetts; a sister, Coreen Teer of Rutland; two brothers Carmi Reed of Castleton, Kenneth Reed of Rutland; two step-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a stepson, Jeffrey Samson. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 Main St., Rutland, where calling hours begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs.
