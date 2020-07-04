Gail Marie (Wetmore) Heikes PALMER, Alaska — Gail Marie (Wetmore) Heikes died June 18, 2020, at the Mat-su Regional Hospital in Wasilla, Alaska. She was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Oct. 13, 1954, daughter of Leslie and Eileen Wetmore. Gail attended Otter Valley High School. She traveled to Alaska at the age of 20 and fell in love with its beauty. She quickly adapted to her new surroundings and the simplicity of life in there. She married Jerry Heikes and owned and operated a small roadside cafe. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her younger brother, Barry; and her oldest brother, Jeffrey. Survivors include her husband, Jerry Heikes of Palmer, Alaska; her brother, Keith Wetmore and wife Margaret of Rutland; three sisters, Andrea LaPlante and husband Glenn of Hebron, New York, Debora Hadeka and husband James of Middlebury; Janet Dion and husband Dennis of Colchester; and many nieces and nephews. Gail will be remembered as a hardworking, creative person. She always seemed to have some kind of project under way. She loved working with her hands and took great pride in her beadwork. Gail loved animals, especially her dog and cat. She had a wonderful sense of humor and an immense kindness toward others. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
