Gail Parker Woods SPRINGFIELD — Gail Wanda Parker Woods, 73, died Jan. 31, 2022, surrounded by family at home, of Alzheimer’s disease. She was born Nov. 26, 1948, in Springfield, the daughter of Doris Wendell and Thomas Sheehan and raised in Proctorsville by Richard and Mable Parker. She graduated in 1966 from Chester High School. Mrs. Woods was employed in clerical work, as a bank teller, at the Acousti-Phase stereo speaker company and finally, as comptroller for the Windham Foundation. She enjoyed sewing, baking, genealogy, puzzles and touring the country in her travel trailer. She also enjoyed time spent at the historical society, working in the cemeteries, and snowmobiling with the local Snow Fleas. She was the treasurer for VAST and received their lifetime achievement award in 2008. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Leon "Woodie" Woods; a son, Richard Woods; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; two siblings, Peter Sheehan, Paula (Sheehan) Johnson; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cavendish Green Mountain Snow Fleas, P.O. Box 139, Proctorsville, VT 05153; or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
