Gail Proctor ROCHESTER — Gail Proctor, 64 of Rochester, died unexpectedly at her residence on Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1958, in Fair Haven, the daughter of Charles and Fanny (Turner) Proctor. Gail graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1976. She then attended Bennington College, attaining her LPN. She began her nursing career at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Her efforts were noticed by the orthopedic team, who then granted her a full scholarship to Castleton State College. While continuing to work at RRMC she was able to earn her Register Nurse licensure. In 1986, Gail moved to Hancock, commuting to Rutland until taking a position as a private duty nurse. Then in February 1988, Gail took a position as a nurse at Rochester Health Center – Gifford Health Care, where she continued her career for over thirty years. The devotion to her patients and community allowed her to become an important figure to many people. For many years, Gail enjoyed traveling with her former husband, Peter Harvey. They traveled to such locations as New York City, Washington DC, Southern California, Las Vegas, Florida and Negril Jamaica. In recent years, Gail enjoyed traveling to Wells, Maine, to walk the beaches and eat seafood; or camping in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, with her son Ben. Gail was an incredible mother who loved spending time with Ben. Her home was the place the kids could always go to. Survivors include her son Ben Harvey (Leah Titus), her mother Fanny Proctor of Fair Haven, her brother James Proctor of Castleton, her brother Donald (Amelia) Proctor, her niece Jamie (Jaime) Brassard, nephew Greg (Heather) Proctor and nephew Nicholas Hollmann. She is also survived by her great nephews and several cousins, dear friends “Grandma” Sally Lanpher and Tammi Filossie. She is predeceased by her father, Charles Proctor and her sister in-law, Susan Proctor. A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, at Pierce Hall Community Center, 38 S Main St, Rochester, VT on November 12, 2022. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Rochester Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 238. Rochester, VT 05767 or to Gifford Medical Center Last Mile Ride, 44 S Main St, Randolph, VT 05060. Arrangements are under the direction of Day Funeral Home.
