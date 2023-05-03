Gail Seaver QUECHEE — Gail Seaver, loving wife, and mother passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home in Quechee, VT at the age of 61, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, John Seaver, and children, Matthew of Punta Gorda, FL and Rachel of Quechee, VT. Gail was born January 9, 1962, in Proctor, VT and is the daughter of Corey and Bianca Brown. She was raised in Danby, VT and attended Currier Memorial and Burr and Burton Seminary. She worked many years for Hand Chevrolet and Kinney Motors before moving to New Hampshire to work at Bayson and Dartmouth College. Later in her career, she worked part-time at Hartford Middle school. Gail loved the outdoors; hiking, biking, and kayaking especially. She was a skilled artist and photographer, discovering her love of drawing with a focus on animals, late in life. Her family vacations were important to her as well, and she loved documenting it all with her camera lens. Survivors include her husband and children, as well as her seven siblings: Brenda Fizur, John Brown, Sharon (Bill) Herrmann, Norman (Judi) Brown, Perry (Beverly) Brown, Roger (Bev) Brown and Velma Brown. Also, many loved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents. A celebration of Gail’s life will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 2 pm with a reception to follow until 5 pm at Cornerstone Community Center, 14 Elk St., Hartford, VT. Because biking and walking at the annual Prouty each year was so important to her, we encourage donations in memory of Gail to be made to her Prouty “Team Gail.” You are welcome to register to walk with the team or make donations directly to her, just search 2023 Prouty to get involved.
