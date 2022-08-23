Gale B. Parmelee BRANDON — Gale B. Parmelee, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022 surrounded by family in Brandon, VT. He grew up in Brandon and graduated with the class of 1954 from Brandon High School. Following high school, Gale enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return to the States, he attended Vermont School of Agriculture (now Vermont Technical College) in Randolph, VT. He married Elaine LaPorte on February 23,1957. Following a short time dairy farming and breeding cows for Curtiss Breeding Service, Gale would spend most of his working life in the bulk milk hauling business while raising beef cattle to graze the family farmland. He formed Gale B. Parmelee, Inc. and was well known and loved by farmers in Rutland and Addison counties. Gale hauled milk for several major dairies including HP Hood, Seward's Dairy, and Agri-Mark. He also built a very successful bulk water hauling business that he would transition to full time after stepping back from the milk business in the late 80’s. He formed many wonderful friendships through the water business; he was very fond of his regular customers. Gale had an amazing sense of humor in addition to his incredible work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit. He was always there to lend a hand to friends and neighbors. He is survived by his three children, Charlene M. Parmelee of Brandon, VT, Gale L. Parmelee of Sebago, ME, and Beth A. Rawson, of Biddeford, ME; his grandson, Tristan K. Parmelee of Pittsford, VT and great grandson, Roman K. Parmelee. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Rutland County Humane Society at 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, Vt 05763. Visiting hours will be from 4-6 PM on Thursday, September 8th at Sanderson Funeral Home, located at 117 South Main Street Middlebury, VT. The funeral service will be Friday, September 9th at 10 AM at Our Lady Of Good Help (St. Mary’s) on Carver Street in Brandon, VT. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brandon. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home in Middlebury. Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com
