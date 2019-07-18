Gale Blanchard Littler TAMPA, Fla. — Gale Blanchard Littler passed away July 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a graduate of Rutland High School class of 1962. Gale was predeceased by his parents Lawrence "Pete" and Clara (Blanchard) Littler and two great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nancy Simpson Littler; his brothers William Littler and wife Judy, of Rutland, John and wife Cynthia, of Fair Haven; sons Larry and wife Michele, Todd and wife Kristin, Jason and wife Chasity; stepson C.B. and wife Tina; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.