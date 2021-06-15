Gale F. Stanley SALISBURY — Gale Fearon Stanley, 83, died June 8, 2021, at his home, after a few years of declining health. He was born July 6, 1937, in Woodsville, New Hampshire, the son of William G. and Beryl Fearon Stanley. He attended school in Woodsville and Tilton, New Hampshire. Mr. Stanley joined the National Guard at 17 before transferring to the Navy and then the Air Force, where he retired in 1975. He was a decorated veteran. He then worked at several Vermont post offices before retiring and doing community service volunteering for ACTR, and working at G. Stone Motors. Survivors include his wife of over 60 years, Joyce Elaine; three sons, Glenn, of Ripton, Steven, of Salisbury, Gary, of Rapid City, South Dakota; and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by three brothers, William, Scott and Daryl Stanley. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, in Lakeview Cemetery in Shoreham, followed by a Celebration of his Life at 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 27 in Middlebury. Arrangements are by Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.sandersonfuneralhome.com
