Gale Grace Johnson RUTLAND — Gale Grace Johnson, 78, of Rutland and formerly of Pittsford died Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 10, 1941, in Rutland, the daughter of Arthur and Sarah (Smith) Johnson. Ms. Johnson was self-employed at several area residences and businesses cleaning. Survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Johnson of Rutland; her most beloved grandson, Sam; a half-brother, Lane Noyes and wife Chin of California; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Larry Johnson. Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
