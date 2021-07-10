Galen C. Briggs RUTLAND — Galen C. Briggs, 65, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, passed away July 4, 2021, at Novant-Charlotte Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, following a long illness. Galen was born Aug. 3, 1955, in Greenville, Maine, to Carolyn (Storer) Briggs and Clayton C. Briggs. Galen spent his childhood in Proctor, Vermont, and Rutland, Vermont, graduating from Rutland Senior High School in 1973. Following graduation, Galen enlisted in the Army and trained at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. After departing the Army in 1977, Galen met and married Maryterese Trepanier in 1978. Together, they had three children and lived in Palm Beach, Florida, Oak Island, North Carolina, and Rutland, Vermont. Galen completed an apprenticeship with the Vermont Electricians Joint Apprenticeship Committee in 1984. He worked for several companies as a lourneyman and master electrician, including spending five years at the Ghazlan Power Plant in Saudi Arabia. Galen was predeceased by his father, Clayton C. Briggs; and two infant brothers, Richard James Briggs and Walter Owen Briggs. Galen is survived by his mother, Carolyn Briggs, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; a sister, Gail (Jim) Simpson, of Advanco, North Carolina; his former wife, Maryterese Briggs, of Rutland; sons, Nick (Kristen) Briggs, of Mendon, Evan Briggs, of Burlington, and daughter, Gabbie (Jim) Myrick, of Rutland; and three grandsons, Carter, Alexander and Connor. There will be no public services or calling hours. Burial will be held in the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, North Carolina, at the convenience of family.
