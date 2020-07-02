Garold “Gary” Richards ROCKINGHAM — Garold “Gary” Richards, 74, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born Dec. 1, 1945, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, the son of Clifton and Geraldine (Daggett) Richards. He graduated from Woodstock High School and served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Richards worked for Holmes Trucking, St. Johnsbury Trucking, Conway Shipping, and retired from XBO Logistics. He was a member of American Legion Post #37 in Bellows Falls. He enjoyed his dog, Scrappy. Survivors include his wife, Joyce (Masure), whom he married Nov. 22, 1997; two sons, Gary Richards of Saxtons River and Chris Chartier of Ryegate; a daughter, Amy Norton of Springfield; two stepchildren, Aaron Bridge and Ann Stevens, both of Rockingham; four grandchildren and a step-granddaughter. Calling hours are from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls. The graveside service will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Bellows Falls.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.