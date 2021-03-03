Gary A. Fredette MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Gary Anthony Fredette, 66, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Jan. 30, 1955, in Rutland, the son of Wilfred Charles and Marion (Brown) Fredette. He graduated in 1973 from Rutland High School. Mr. Fredette was employed by the Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, until 1979. Back to Rutland, he worked for G.H. Grimm’s, Mal Tool, at General Electric Co. for several years and then during retirement, at Hubbardton Forge. He enjoyed snowmobiling, four-wheeling and traveling to Maine. Survivors include a son, Danny, and a daughter, Marian Fredette of Arkansas; three siblings, Susan Heidelmark of Earlton, New York, William Fredette of Bonita Springs, Florida, Robert Fredette of Mount Holly; an uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Joanne Fellows Fredette, on May 28, 2012; and a brother, Michael Fredette in 2013. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Aldous Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Rutland. The funeral service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
