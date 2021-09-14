Gary A. Malkin FAIR HAVEN — Gary A. Malkin, 84, of Fair Haven, Vermont, died Friday evening, Sep. 10, 2021, at his residence in Fair Haven. He was born in Norwalk, Connecticut, as the son of Frederick Malkin and Dorothy Lawrence (Malkin). He grew up in Norwalk, Connecticut, relocating to Vermont in 1969 where he lived in Benson for several years before moving to Fair Haven in 1983. Mr. Malkin was employed as a truck driver by Holmes Transportation and Carris Reels. He was then a self-employed truck driver for many years. He was a volunteer with One 2 One, Castleton Community Center, Fair Haven Concerts in the Park and Fair Haven Rescue. Mr. Malkin was a longtime member of the Fair Haven Baptist Church where he also served as a deacon. Gary left a profound legacy as can be witnessed in his remaining family, friends and community. Survivors include 11 children, Sue, Janie, Carol, Peter, Jeff, Kevin, Colleen, Wanda, Gary, Kate, Sarah; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his cat, Pumpkin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, in 1992; a twin brother, George; and a sister, Joan. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. A celebration of his life will follow at 1 p.m. Friday at Fair Haven Baptist Church, 6 South Park Place, Fair Haven, Vermont. Memorial contributions can be made, in lieu of flowers, at Fair Haven Baptist Church, 6 South Park Place, Fair Haven, VT 05743; and/or Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.