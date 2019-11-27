Gary A. Williams PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Gary A. Williams, 67, of Port Richey, passed away on Nov. 21, 2019. He was born in Springfield, VT, on Aug. 23, 1952, to Mary and Albert Williams. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert. He is survived by his loving wife, Marion; mother, Mary; daughter, Tiffany; sisters Teri Williams (Frank Davidson) and Sherry Williams; brother, Berry Williams (Gerry); and grandchildren Kole and Kayden. Services will be held on Dec. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Andover Community Church, 928 Weston-Andover Road, Andover, VT 05143. The family has requested no flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.