Gary E. Bedard NORTH CLARENDON — Gary Elwood Bedard, 63, of North Clarendon, died Saturday morning, July 20, 2019, at his residence, following a brief illness. He was born on Jan. 22, 1956, in Berlin, NH, the son of Donald E. and Lorraine (Boutin) Bedard. Mr. Bedard graduated from the Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1974. He married Cindy L. Hussey on July 13, 1974, in Rutland. Mr. Bedard enlisted in the Vermont National Guard on Jan. 25, 1977, serving for over 20 years, retiring as a Sergeant in 1997. He was employed by the General Electric Co. for 31 years until his retirement. Mr. Bedard enjoyed computers, music and electronics. He loved dressing up as Santa Claus for the Fourth of July. His nieces and nephews fondly called him "Uncle Grouch." Survivors include his wife, Cindy Bedard, of North Clarendon; three daughters Lori Bedard-Roberts and husband Rabb, Tanya Bedard, of LaMirada, CA, and Holly Bedard, of Salisbury; his parents, of Rutland; eight grandchildren Aleah, Alyssa, Kaleb, T.J., Elijah and Brannon, Riley and Alexis; two great-grandchildren Jayden and Shaylynn; a sister, Debbie Tumielewicz, of Rutland Town; three brothers Donald R. Bedard, Kevin Bedard and Brian Bedard, all of Rutland; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Sharon Ann Bedard, on March 2, 2006. Graveside services with military honors will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; or to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
