Gary E. Stevens Jr. SHREWSBURY — Gary E. Stevens Jr., 55, of Shrewsbury, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born in Rutland on May 21, 1967, the son of Gary Sr and Rosalie (Briggs) Stevens. He graduated from Mill River Union High School in 1985. Gary had been employed by General Electric of Ruland for many years. He is survived by his son Ethan Lafrancis and his companion Tabitha, brothers Tyler Ford (Morgan) and Zachariah Stevens (John), several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, paternal grandparents Elwin Stevens Jr and Mary Lou (Enfield) Stevens, maternal grandparents Edward Briggs and Alba (Carrara) Briggs. Gary enjoyed all outdoor activities including hunting and snowmobiling. He enjoyed football; his teams were the Dallas cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also enjoyed bowling and his softball league. Friends may call from 1-3pm on Wednesday August 22, 2022 at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St. Graveside services will follow in the Northham Cemetery in Shrewsbury. Memorial contributions may be made to any Suicide Prevention organization.
