Gary L. Thomas POULTNEY — Gary L. Thomas, 67, died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 6, 1951, in Rutland, the son of Henry and Arleen (Brown) Thomas. He attended Poultney schools until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, he served for several years in the Vermont National Guard. Mr. Thomas was a master craftsman and machinist operating his own construction company for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and camping. Survivors include his longtime significant-other and caregiver, Joanne White, of Poultney; children Lee Thomas, of Poultney, Barbara Fleury, of Ticonderoga, New York, Charles “Chuck” Tucker, of Kennebunk, Maine; three brothers David Thomas, of Charleston, South Carolina, Michael and Robert Thomas, both of Poultney; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Stasia Marie Thomas, in December 2018; a son, Eric Tucker, in 2017; and a sister, Jane Thomas, in 2014. There are no public calling hours or funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to Poultney Fish and Game Club, in care of Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
