Gary Lee Wells RUTLAND — Gary Lee Wells, 65, died suddenly Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. He was born Aug. 22, 1954, in Glens Falls, New York, the son of William S. and Anna Mae (Fish) Wells. He was a graduate of Ticonderoga (New York) High School. Most recently, Mr. Wells was employed as a caretaker for the NYS Hearth Stone Campground of Lake George. He was a member of the Wallingford Fire Department and Rescue Squad. He enjoyed hunting and photography. Survivors include his mother, of Ticonderoga; two daughters Tonya Wells, of Mendon, Kylee Wells, of West Rutland; three siblings William Wells, of Hague, New York, Duane Wells, of California, Jacqueline Porth, of Rhode Island; four grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and his companion, Carol Griffen. In addition to his father, Mr. Wells was also predeceased by a daughter, Jessica Wells. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga. For online condolences, visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.