Gary M. Muzzy CASTLETON — Gary Michael Muzzy, 59 of Castleton and a former longtime resident of Fair Haven died Monday morning September 5, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. He was born on November 12, 1962 in Rutland the son of Gary John and Carol (Roberts) Muzzy. Mr. Muzzy grew up in Fair Haven graduating from the Fair Haven High School in 1981. He was a longtime building contractor in the Fair Haven area. Mr. Muzzy was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and Revive Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Survivors include his wife Rebecca (Peck) Muzzy of Castleton, his mother Carol Young of Whitehall, 2 daughters Sarah Muzzy and Kayla Muzzy, a step-son Joshua Illsley of Castleton, a sister Lynn Hewes of Poultney a brother Jay Muzzy of Fair Haven, 6 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father in 2017. A memorial service will be held 10AM Saturday September 17, 2022 at the Revive Church, 799 South Main Street Fair Haven, VT. A reception will follow at the Fair Haven American Legion Hall. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Revive Church
