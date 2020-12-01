Gary P. Donahue RUTLAND — Gary P. Donahue, 73, of Rutland, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a long illness. He was born in Rutland, April 30, 1947, the son of Kenneth and Doris (Moulton) Donahue. He attended local schools, graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy, and continued his education by taking college courses at various times thereafter. Mr. Donahue had been employed by Central Vermont Public Service until his retirement. Mr. Donahue was also an alderman for the city of Rutland. He enjoyed his grandson, reading, photography, HAM radio and dickering at yard sales. He is survived by his son, Sean Donahue, sisters, Susan Alexander and Kathy Lemire, and a brother, Tom Donahue, all of Rutland; a grandson, Noah Donahue; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Michael “Larry” Donahue. Per his request, there will be no public services. Arrangements are through the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont.
