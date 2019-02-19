Gary P. Richardson PERKINSVILLE — Gary Parker Richardson, 83, died Feb. 16, 2019. He was born April 23, 1935, the son of Ruth Ann (Parker) and Hyland Warren Richardson. He graduated in 1953 from Springfield High School where he played football, basketball, baseball, was scouted by the Red Sox for pitching, and voted Most Dramatic. He graduated in 1957 from the University of Vermont, studied Business Economics, a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and played banjo in a Dixieland jazz band. Mr. Richardson then attended basic military training at Fort Dix. He married Barbara Ann Spinelli Oct. 27, 1959. He worked for American Locomotive Co. in New York City and was plant manager at Mack Molding Co. in Cavendish, retiring after 25 years. Mr. Richardson was Representative for three terms to the Vermont House, active in the Town of Weathersfield and served on the school board. He wrote a series of mystery novels highlighting political themes he dealt with during his time in Montpelier. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, the Green Bay Packers, the Red Sox, auto racing, movies and books. He was an American history buff, an avid stamp collector and sang barbershop with the North Country Chordsmen in Hanover, New Hampshire. Survivors include his wife, of Weathersfield; a daughter, Robin, of Kinvara, Ireland, and son, Andrew, of Port Chester, New York; six grandchildren; nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, where a calling hour will begin at 1 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Vermont Northern New England Chapter, 114 Perimeter Road, Nashua, NH 03063; or Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.
