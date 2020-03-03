Gary R. Howk rites EAST WALLINGFORD — The memorial service for Gary R. Howk, 72, formerly of Fair Haven and Poultney who died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, was held Friday at Durfee Funeral Home. The Rev. Robert Noble, pastor of Castleton Federated Church, officiated. Words of remembrance were by Dick Williams. Military honors were provided by Fair Haven American Legion Color Guard. A reception followed at Fair Haven American Legion Hall.
