Gary R. Howk EAST WALLINGFORD — Gary R. Howk, 72, formerly of Fair Haven died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born June 24, 1947, in Granville, New York, the son of Edward D. and Katherine (Greene) Howk. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving aboard the USS Ranger. Mr. Howk was employed by Telescope for many years and then worked in Jack William's quarry for several years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include three children, Christine Kimball of East Wallingford, Robert Howk of Ohio and David Howk of Reading, Pennsylvania; three stepchildren, Denise Boothe of East Poultney, David Parks Jr. and Jim Williams Jr. of Fair Haven; a brother, Reginald Howk of Florida; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Linda Howk, Nov. 16, 2016; and two brothers, Joseph and Roy Howk. A celebration of his life will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.