Gary F. Salmon SHREWSBURY — The Celebration of Life service for Gary F. Salmon, 75, of Shrewsbury, VT who died January 1, 2023, will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2 PM in Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Terry Hanley, pastor, officiating. Following the service, a reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
