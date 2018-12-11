Gary Sluhocki NORTH CLARENDON - Gary J. Sluhocki, 63, of North Clarendon, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with lymphoma, Sunday morning, Dec. 9, 2018, with his wife, sister and daughter at his side. He was born in Boston, MA, Oct. 29, 1955, the son of Henry and Jean (Avena) Sluhocki. He graduated from Boston Technical High School in 1972. Gary was a self-employed plumber/contractor, owner of G.T.P. Corp. He was an avid golfer and a member of Neshobe Golf Club and the American Legion Post #31. Surviving are his wife, Lisa Polcaro, of North Clarendon, and her son, Jacob; a daughter, Meghan Kirschner and husband Christopher, of Quincy, MA; two sons Raymond Sluhocki and wife Linda, of Halifax, MA, and Joseph Zona, of Shrewsbury, MA; three sisters Karen O’Leary and husband Timothy, Dawn Howe and husband Garry and Gail O’Halloran and husband Edward; a brother, Scott Sluhocki; seven grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A celebration of Gary’s life will be held Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion on Washington Street, Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.