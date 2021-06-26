Gary Sweeney CASTLETON — Gary Sweeney, 69, of Castleton, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in West Haven as the result of a car accident. He was born on Nov. 7, 1951, in Rutland, the son of Clarence R. and Dora (Taggart) Sweeney. Mr. Sweeney graduated from the Fair Haven Union High School in 1969. He married his high school sweetheart, Loraine Wells, on July 31, 1971, in Castleton; they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage July 31, 2021. Mr. Sweeney was employed for many years for food brokers. From 1998 to 2008, he worked for Tree of Life Food Co. until they downsized. Since October of 2009 to the present, he had been employed by the Vermont Country Store. He loved to camp. For the last four seasons, he and his wife camped and volunteered at the DAR State Park in Addison, Vermont. This place was his haven of rest. Survivors include his wife, Loraine Sweeney, of Castleton; a son, Jason Sweeney and his fiancée, Kimberly Hawkins, of Wells, Vermont; two brothers, Ronald (Becky), of Hydeville, and Daniel (Andrea), of Hampton, New York; a granddaughter, Bailey L. Sweeney and Aunt Florence Taggart, of Castleton; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Kelly Ann Sweeney, in 1975; his mother, Dora Sweeney, in 2008; a sister, Doreen Sweeney-Dodge, in 2017; a brother, Richard W. Sweeney, in 2020; and his father, Clarence R. Sweeney, in February 2021. Friends may call on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The Pastor John Longaker from the Fellowship Bible Church will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.