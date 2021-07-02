Gary Sweeney CASTLETON — The funeral service for Gary Sweeney, 69, who died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, was held Wednesday at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Pastor John Longaker of Fellowship Bible Church officiated. Burial was in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. A reception followed at Fellowship Bible Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
