Gary T. Farrell PITTSFORD — Gary T. Farrell, 68, of Pittsford passed away Sept. 23, 2020, in Rutland. He was born in Colchester, Nov. 30, 1951, the son of Donald and Gladys (Pike) Farrell. Gary was a graduate of Rutland High School class of 1969 and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He enjoyed hunting, camping and going to Florida in the winter. He was employed at Carris Reels in Rutland for many years. Surviving are his wife, Linda M. Farrell of Pittsford; his son, Thomas Farrell; his mother-in-law, Rose Denno, and brothers-in-law, Reginald Denno, Robert Denno, Michael Denno and wife Lynn; nieces and nephews. Private burial service will be held at the convenience of the family, in Cheney Hill Cemetery, Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
