Gary Walrath POULTNEY — Gary Walrath, 65, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his residence, following a long illness. He was born Sept. 13, 1955, in Oneonta, New York, the son of William and Marion (Sutton) Walrath. He attended local schools. Mr. Walrath was a farmer for a number of years and then a cattle truck driver for a period of time. He enjoyed stock car racing as a driver and spectator. Survivors include the mother of his children, Elizabeth Sherwood; his daughters, Carrie Walrath of Poultney, LeeAnn Martindale of Comstock, New York, Danielle Hammond of Hudson Falls, New York; 18 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; a niece and a nephew. He was predeceased by a sister, Jolene Wilsey, and two grandchildren. There will be no service locally. He will be buried in Maryland, New York. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
