Gay L. Schmidt RUTLAND — The graveside service for Gay L. Schmidt, 60, of Rutland who died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763
