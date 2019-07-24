Gay L. Schmidt RUTLAND — Gay L. Schmidt, 60, of Rutland, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was born Nov. 13, 1958, in Rutland, the daughter of Donald and Frances (McKirryher) Schmidt. She graduated from Rutland High School. Ms. Schmidt was employed at the TJ Maxx store for many years until retiring to care for her mother. She enjoyed bluegrass music. Survivors include a sister, Sue Parrella, of Rutland, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents. Burial will be at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
