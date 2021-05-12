Gayland M. Williams NORTH SPRINGFIELD — Gayland Merton Williams, 84, died May 9, 2021, at Springfield Hospital, surrounded by family. He was born in Bellows Falls, the son of Alberta and Wendell Williams. He graduated from Springfield High School where he was a football and track and field athlete. He attended Embrey Riddle Aeronautical Institute in Miami. Mr. Williams was married first to the late Anne Stewart; the couple divorced. In 2004, he married Priscilla Lynch, who died in 2018. He was a mechanical engineer for more than 20 years at Bryant Grinder Corp. He was also a teacher, had various businesses, including maple-sugaring, and was an inventor and craftsman. Mr. Williams was an avid fisherman and boater, enjoying Lake Champlain and Lake Sunapee. Survivors include a brother, Glen Williams of Springfield; three children, Darsanne Williams of North Springfield, Terrence Williams of Amherst, New Hampshire, Andrew Williams of Unity, New Hampshire; a stepson, Terry Lynch of Springfield; three grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two nieces and a nephew. He was also predeceased by a brother, Gene Williams. The memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
