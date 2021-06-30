Gayle E. Wortman RUTLAND — The funeral service for Gayle E. Wortman, 72, who died June 16, 2021, was held Tuesday, June 29, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. Vocalists were Taryn Shah and Angie and Mallory Syvertson. Poems were read by Ben Sahanian and Kevin Wortman. A reception followed at the Loyal Order of the Moose Club.
